CM receives $25,000 grant

Prior to Friday night’s Clinton-Massie football game, the school district recognized a $25,000 competitive grant it was awarded. It will be used to build a greenhouse and create a “Growing Entrepreneurs” program. The Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, provides grants to help enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. From left are Clinton-Massie High School Principal Aaron Seewer, high school agriculture teacher Tyler Uetrecht, community member Matt Lamb, community member Lynn Deatherage, Superintendent Matt Baker, and Clinton-Massie High School Assistant Principal Jay Reynolds. Six farmers nominated the school district for the grant, and Lamb and Deatherage are two of them. Once Clinton-Massie was nominated, Clinton-Massie K-5 Gifted Intervention Specialist Jen Molitor applied for the grant.

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal