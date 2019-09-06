COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, Sept. 6

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival is set for Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Music Friday and Saturday nights and always food and fun activities to see and take part in including the Corn Olympics. Daily admission is $4 (weekend passes are $7); children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is sculpturing. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Member Wii bowling league every Friday 9-11:30 a.m. at the Blan senior center.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Saturday, Sept. 7

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival continues Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Music Saturday night and always food and fun activities. Daily admission is $4 (weekend passes are $7); children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Clinton County Community Action Program Sixth Annual Corn 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7. Proceeds will benefit Clinton County Senior Citizens. Trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women runners as well as the top three men and women walkers. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the event beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $25 after Aug. 19 with no T-shirt. Registration forms can be picked up: at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington; at www.clintoncap.org; at www.facebook.com/clintoncountyseniorcenter; or call 937-382-8365.

• Blanchester Community Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway. All are invited.

• All-Breed Show of the Warren County Kennel Club Sept. 7-8 at the Royal Canin Ring at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Includes junior shows, vendors row and raffle, Meet the Breeds, four Fast CAT events and more. www.wckcohio.com

ˆ

Sunday, Sept. 8

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival continues Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Daily admission is $4; children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Knit Wits Club meets at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, Sept.8 at 2 p.m. Bring your project and join new friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all projects types; knit, crochet, needlepoint, etc.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 9

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 9 at 6. p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Clinton County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Cape May Community Room.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• New fall schedule for Blanchester Senior Citizens chair exercise: every Monday; every other Wednesday; and now every Friday at 9 a.m. This is a free activity open to the public.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is Monday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Clinton County Diabetes & Community Wellness Program present Living Well with Diabetes, a three-part nutrition class series, 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at the Wilmington Public Library. This class series is appropriate for anyone living with diabetes or prediabetes, and their families. The program is provided by a grant from HealthFirst of Clinton County and support from the Clinton County Health District. The classes are taught by a Registered Dietitian/Certified Diabetes Educator. Participants will receive a personalized meal plan as well as information about meal planning, exercise, glucose monitoring, medications, heart health and more. There is no charge for the classes, but registration is required and class size is limited; walk- in registration is not available. If you would like more information or to register for classes call 937-382-7221 ext 114 (leave a message) or email lauraknisley.cchd@gmail.com.

• Donate blood at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Sept. 9 from 3-p.m. in the training room, 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer.” Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Tuesday, Sept. 10

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Wednesday, Sept. 11

• Taste of Ohio Living Cape May is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Come for a showcase of homes and learn about the vibrant lifestyle at Cape May. You’ll enjoy an info session, lunch with a live cooking demonstration by their talented chef, tour apartments and villa homes, and chat with residents and staff. Space is limited; RSVP to 937-382-2995.

• Support the fight against cancer by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly community blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 11 from noon-6:30 p.m. at 610 W.Main St., Wilmington in the upstairs conference room next to the cafeteria. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” t-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

• 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. Clinton County Master Gardeners will present a special program this month.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library Teen Advisory Board will be meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. or more information call the library at 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 12

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• The Daytime Book Club will be held at Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by Wilmington Public Library, and new members are welcome. This is the meeting for picking out books for the coming year, so bring your book suggestions.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• Come to the Wilmington Public Library for ’90s Adult Trivia Night on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m. Prizes awarded and extra points given for ’90s dress. Snacks provided.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 13

• Fish fry at American Legion Post 49 in Wilmington 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Fish, cole slaw, french fries, mac and cheese; $8 per person.

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is painting. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Barbara Leeds; program leader Cindy Petrich.

ˆ

Saturday, Sept. 14

• “Conversations That Count,” sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth), will begin a series of three discussions of Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Library. Subsequent sessions will be Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. A limited number of copies of the book will be available for those who do not have them.

ˆ

Sunday, Sept. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• Fall Yard Sale, 10-2, WAHS Shelter, 5312 US 68 North, Wilmington. Please call 1-877-802-1633 for questions. Proceeds from the sale benefit unwanted cats & dogs that WAHS helps.

• Power Inc. (Problems of Waste and Environmental Resolve) 30th annual meeting is 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the home of Bob and Marilyn Portmann at 760 Ward-Koebel Road, Oregonia. There will be a short meeting and election of officers.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 16

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• School Employee Retirees of Ohio luncheon meeting Sept. 16 at the Wilmington Senior Citizens Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Lunch starts at noon with the meeting at 1 p.m. Speaker will be Andrea Bussert, a benefits rep with Association Member Benefits Advisors speaking about group rates lower than what the general public receives plus Medicare and latest updates on new plans available. Cost for lunch is $7.50. Call Connie Damron, President, at 937-382-5254 for reservations and menu choices.

ˆ

Tuesday, Sept. 17

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens social meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. Entertainment provided by Cape May Players.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library’s Young Adult Book Club for high school students will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2:45 p.m. to discuss “Croak” by Gina Damico. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive.. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Sept. 13. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

ˆ

Wednesday, Sept. 18

• History Extra: Rebels & Revere — for children ages 5-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Learn all about the Civil War. There will be artifacts, (unloaded) weapons, costumes, and plenty of books.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m. Make a book page pumpkin. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-thirty minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• “The Pie Ladies” presented by The Armchair Theater — residents of Ohio Living Cape May — at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy some pie and coffee after the show.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Free prenatal breastfeeding classes held the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Health District. For more information or to sign up for a class please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 20

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “collages”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Saturday, Sept. 21

• Harveysburg Historic Fall Fest noon-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Elizabeth Harvey First Free Black School, 23 North St., Harveysburg. Admission and parking are free. Craft vendors, live demonstrations, wool spinning, gourd demonstration, youth scavenger hunt, youth history hunt, History with Howard, face painting, and door prize drawings every hour.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 23

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library launches its first home schooling program, “The Mad Scientists’ Club” Monday, Sept. 23 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 7-11, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Tuesday, Sept. 24

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Wednesday, Sept. 25

• Lego Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library Teen Advisory Board meets Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. or more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library launches its first home schooling program, “The Madder Scientists’ Club” Thursday, Sept. 26 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For ages 12-17, the club will meet monthly for hands-on science activities to enhance your child’s curriculum. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary. There will be a discussion and creative activity. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 27

• Steak dinner at Wilmington American Legion Post 49 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Includes steak, baked potato, salad and bread; $12 per person. Entertainment by Charlie Nicol beginning at 7 p.m.

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “fruit stamps”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

ˆ

Saturday, Sept. 28

• Soup and Sandwich Supper 5-7 p.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting, 121 Todd’s Fork Road off SR 380. Homemade soups, barbecue sandwiches and desserts. By donation; funds for missions and projects. Everyone is welcome.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Audiobook Mondays at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. From 2:30-5 p.m. the library will play a selected audiobook for kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce your child to various forms of literature and encourage their reading skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 2

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. The next meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and they welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come join them for fellowship and dinner. The goal of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 3

• Cut the Cord will be presented at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about free and low-cost alternatives to cable television.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 12

• Meet R2-D2 and BB-8, at Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Josh Montgomery, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and his students from Southern State Community College will present about the journey of building these Star Wars Droids. There will be demonstrations and photo-ops. Fun and informative for all ages.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

ˆ

Sunday, October 20

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

ˆ

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

ˆ

Sunday Nov. 17

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.