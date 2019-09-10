Fall fun at library’s story times

Fall story times start up this week at Wilmington Public Library at the Main Library. They are held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Shown, Children’s Librarian Jozi makes story times a fun event — the children listen to stories, sing, make crafts, and meet and play with new friends.

