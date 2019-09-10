Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 27. Raw breading station (new) for chicken had residues near clean boxes and hot-holding station. Consider relocation or protective barrier to prevent cross contamination. Person in Charge removed containers and stated will work with all managers to determine best location. Pico 43°F, cut tomato 44°F, pickle 42°F (walk-in cooler); Person in Charge stated will contact maintenance.

Trash receptacle was not at hand sink (chicken walk-in cooler). Light bulb not fully functional in vent hood. Note: Please have person with supervisor role in food safety for facility. get manager certification in food protection (Level 2). Certificate available for district manager. Note: fryer (middle) had small fire spark on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Facility closed/delayed opening to determine equipment was safe to use. Occurred during cleaning/filtering process. No fire extinguisher/Ansul system/fire department was needed; salt was used to extinguish. No damage to equipment. Please contact Health District if encountering problems in future or have questions/concerns.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Aug. 27. Critical: tomatoes, mayo, onions etc. in reach-in cooler at front of store were not date marked. Some containers of onions and pickles were marked, but not all containers. Inside ledge of ice machine has black residue.

Not all food employees were wearing hair restraints; headbands are not hair restraints. Latch to walk-in cooler broken, so door not closing properly. Reach-in cooler across from deep fryers has black mildew residue on outside of cooler. Floor under deep fryers has accumulation of grease/food product. Floor around mop sink missing floor tiles. Board coming off under hot water heater. Lots of black mildew/debris on wall above 3-compartment sink.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 26.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 27. Critical: time markings were missing on make line (tomatoes, lettuce, etc.). Person in Charge added times. Written procedures for time unavailable. PIC to speak with store manager to locate procedures.

Thermometer missing in salad prep cooler. Food handler (manager shift) not wearing hair restraint. Inside edge of Whopper freezer damaged. Corner trim missing near walk-in freezer (wall). Dust and food splatter accumulated on ceiling in kitchen. Floor of walk-ins had food residues. PIC instructed employee to clean. Poster for first aid for choking unavailable. Note: ice machine not used; if it will not be used, please remove to prevent pest harborage areas and keep facility easy to clean.

• Uhl’s IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina, Aug. 28. Follow-up. Store is closing; will remain open for a few more weeks. Five previous violations corrected. Main freezer has ice build-up on boxes and shelves.

• Dilly Bar, 803 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 26. Follow-up. Box freezer is not commercial. Previous violations were corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Pilot Travel Center, 5772 US 68 N, Wilmington, Aug. 27. Reach-in prep cooler in Subway has water in bottom of cooler. Door seal coming off door to walk-in cooler.

• Wilmington Veterans Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 27. Critical: French fry cutter is dirty. Manager took apart and cleaned unit. Thank you.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg