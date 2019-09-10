OSHP: Woman fled, caught after 3-vehicle crash

VERNON TWP. — A woman who allegedly fled a three-vehicle crash was later picked up by sheriff’s deputy.

Trooper Kyle Prose of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post told the News Journal they were called out to State Route 730 near Reeder Road in Blanchester around 7:33 p.m. on Monday.

The crash was caused when a vehicle driven by Tracy Boldman of Wilmington rear-ended a Chevrolet driven by Heather Murphy, according to the OSHP; the two vehicles then collided into a Ford Mustang driven by Larry Boyd Jr., the OSHP stated.

Boyd and his unidentified female passenger were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for injuries. Prose described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

Megan Harner, 35 — a passenger in one of the vehicles — fled the scene and was later apprehended several miles from the scene by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, according to authorities.

Harner fled due to having an active warrant, advised Trooper Prose, though he couldn’t specify the charge.

Boldman was cited on an assured clear distance violation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574