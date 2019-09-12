More sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, 2019:

• Jacob Juilfs, 29, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, trespassing, sentenced to 300 days in jail, fined $2,000, assessed $270 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Donald Davison, 43, of Xenia, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Davison must write a letter of apology to the arresting officers and have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of trespassing, obstructing official business, and a second resisting arrest charge were dismissed.

• Megan Moon, 31, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Moon must complete a three-day non-residential program and two years of reporting probation. A slow speed violation was dismissed.

• Austin Buckalew, 25, of Wilmington, theft, trespassing, sentenced to six days in jail (suspended), assessed $270 court costs. Buckalew must have no contact with the victim.

• Curtis Ford, 35, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, trespassing, sentenced to four days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Casey Lilly, 39, of New Vienna, failure to comply, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Cordy Jr., 38, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A hit-skip charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Brian Hamm, 38, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Any contraband was ordered to be forfeited for destruction.

• Thomas Westmoreland IV, 20, of Bedford Heights, drug possession, fined $80, assessed $155 court costs. The case was waived by Westmoreland.

• Samantha Vickery, 53, of Fayetteville, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases was waived by Vickery.

• Hashim Zakaria, 41, of Huber Heights, driving on a closed road, fined $20, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Zakaria.

• Joshua Bayless, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bayless.

• Kamar Middlebrooks, 32, of Dayton, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Middlebrooks.

• Deandre Glass, 24, of Port William, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Glass.

• Dexter Deleon, 40, of Hollywood, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Deleon.

• Joshua Arnold, 30, of Hillsboro, theft. Arnold was remanded to jail without bond. Sentencing stayed.

