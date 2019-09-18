Sheriff’s reports: Separate incidents of attempted shooting, speeder with pistol

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 56-year-old Midland male for alleged domestic violence and aggravated menacing after responding to a shooting incident at the 3400 block of State Route 28 East in Jefferson Township at 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 12. According to the report, deputies spoke with a 24-year-old Chillicothe male who stated his father-in-law (the suspect) fired a shotgun attempting to shoot him. The victim advised the suspect “was not happy with how (the victim and his wife) pulled the weeds outside.” The victim said the suspect got mad and smashed the TV in the living room. The suspect went to his bedroom where his guns were located; he victim’s wife stood in-between the suspect and his room and the suspect stated he would hit her, the report stated. The victim stated he advised he got between the two and he and the suspect exchanged punches. The victim’s wife told him to run and he went outside. The suspect “racked the gun and then shot off a round in (the victim’s) direction,” the report states. The victim believes he was trying to shoot him. The victim’s wife said her father (the suspect) “has bad anger issues and that he has gotten this in the past.” The suspect claimed he was trying to shoot a snake and that there was a misunderstanding. The suspect was taken to jail and would be held without bond.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Clarksville male for allegedly improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply and cited for reckless operation after a foot pursuit around 2nd Street in Clarksville at 1:16 a.m. on Sept. 15. According to the report, while on a routine patrol, the deputy was advised of a vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 350 at 87 miles per hour. The deputy later observed the vehicle — a motorcycle — passing a truck and the deputy’s own vehicle. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop and continued toward Clarksville. The motorcycle later pulled into the driveway of a 2nd Street residence, went to the back of the residence, kicked in the back door, entering it, slamming the door shut. Additional units arrived. The deputies observed a pistol between the back porch and the privacy fence. The suspect eventually exited the front of the residence with his hands up and was taken into custody. When asked why he ran, the suspect stated, “Cause I did not want a speeding ticket.” When asked about the gun, he said, “Well, that too.”

• At 7:02 a.m. on Sept. 12, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at the 4300 block of State Route 73 West in Clarksville. The report lists a 71-year-old female resident as the victim and reportedly had apparent broken bones. The victim’s 79-year-old husband is listed as a suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly resisting arrest at the 2400 block of Rombach Avenue at 6:47 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the report, deputies heard of Wilmington Police on the radio responding to an active shoplifter at a store on Progress Way. After confronting the suspect, around a gas station and golf course. He advised he didn’t do anything and ran. The deputy apprehended him but the suspect stiffened and reportedly struck the deputy, knocking off his hat and sunglasses off. A Wilmington Police officer arrived and assisted the deputy, leading to the suspect being cuffed. While being escorted to the deputy’s vehicle, the suspect became disorderly, would go limp, and pull away. The suspect also reportedly yelled, “I wanna go home.” Upon searching the suspect, authorities located several items on him with store tags still on them. The suspect was transported to the jail and the Wilmington Police advised theft charges would be filed.

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old male and a 60-year-old female, both of Sabina, were arrested for alleged domestic violence after assaulting each other at the 10000 block of U.S. 22 East in Sabina at 8:31 a.m. on Sept. 15.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Wilmington female or alleged drug abuse instrument possession at the 1-99 block of South South Street at 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 13. According to the report, while the suspect was checking in for probation, a used hypodermic needle was located inside her purse.

• At 8 p.m. on Sept. 11, deputies completed the initial investigation of a domestic violence report at the 300 block of School Street in Martinsville. A 36-year-old male resident is listed as the victim. The report indicates the victim is a step-parent to the suspect.

• At 5:22 p.m. on Sept. 13, during a traffic stop at the 200 block of Nicely Road in Midland, deputies located drug abuse instruments and drugs were located during a traffic stop.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

