Ohio jobless rate increases slightly from July to August

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly from July to August.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.1% in August, compared with 4% the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in August 2018.

The national rate was 3.7% in August, unchanged from July, and down from 3.8% in August 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 3,700 jobs from July to August.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; professional and business services; financial activities; and other services exceeded losses in leisure and hospitality; information; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Manufacturing lost 1,200 jobs from July to August while the construction sector lost 200 jobs.