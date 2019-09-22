Simon Kenton HS classes gather

The Simon Kenton Classes of 1962 and 1963 met Saturday at the Cove in Sabina over lunch by All Seasons Catering of Leesburg. Pictured from left in the first row from the Class of 1963 are Belinda Brackney Cook, Cheryl Custis Locke, and Sandy Vineyard Luttrell; from the Class of 1962 are Mary Swisshelm Massey, Connie Collingham Wilson, Patti Easter, Karen Gullett Collett, Nancy Gibbs Graves, and Karen Tibbles Ollerin the back row, from the Class of ‘63 are Jerry Bennett, Butch Hooper, Jim McClary, Merle Henry, and Max Thatcher; and from the Class of ‘62 are John Roberts, Roger Bentley, Gary Thatcher, Ken Ellis, and Charlie Smith.

The Simon Kenton Classes of 1962 and 1963 met Saturday at the Cove in Sabina over lunch by All Seasons Catering of Leesburg. Pictured from left in the first row from the Class of 1963 are Belinda Brackney Cook, Cheryl Custis Locke, and Sandy Vineyard Luttrell; from the Class of 1962 are Mary Swisshelm Massey, Connie Collingham Wilson, Patti Easter, Karen Gullett Collett, Nancy Gibbs Graves, and Karen Tibbles Ollerin the back row, from the Class of ‘63 are Jerry Bennett, Butch Hooper, Jim McClary, Merle Henry, and Max Thatcher; and from the Class of ‘62 are John Roberts, Roger Bentley, Gary Thatcher, Ken Ellis, and Charlie Smith. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_SKHS.jpg The Simon Kenton Classes of 1962 and 1963 met Saturday at the Cove in Sabina over lunch by All Seasons Catering of Leesburg. Pictured from left in the first row from the Class of 1963 are Belinda Brackney Cook, Cheryl Custis Locke, and Sandy Vineyard Luttrell; from the Class of 1962 are Mary Swisshelm Massey, Connie Collingham Wilson, Patti Easter, Karen Gullett Collett, Nancy Gibbs Graves, and Karen Tibbles Ollerin the back row, from the Class of ‘63 are Jerry Bennett, Butch Hooper, Jim McClary, Merle Henry, and Max Thatcher; and from the Class of ‘62 are John Roberts, Roger Bentley, Gary Thatcher, Ken Ellis, and Charlie Smith. Courtesy photo