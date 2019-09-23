Juvenile arrested for threats against Hillsboro High School

HILLSBORO — A 14-year-old male who was arrested over the weekend by Hillsboro Police Department for allegedly threatening to bring a firearm to Hillsboro High School appeared before Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer Monday morning, and afterward was transported back to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chillicothe.

Greer said he appointed local attorney Bill Armintrout to represent the youth and that “formal charges should be filed in the next couple of days, and that will be a statement under oath by police, or whoever signs it from law enforcement, which should give me a better idea of all the facts.”

Law enforcement officials will get their paperwork to Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins, Greer said, with a decision being made based on the report of police as to what charges will be filed.

He said that on occasion, additional evidence in a case could be required such as interviews with witnesses which can delay the filing of formal charges.

Hillsboro Police Department Sgt. Aaron Reynolds told The Times-Gazette that he could not provide any further comment on the case, saying that “at this time, unfortunately, I’m not able to give any more information on that because it’s an active investigation and we’re still in the process of taking care of that.”

Greer indicated the youth will be back in his courtroom Monday, Sept. 30 at 9:45 a.m. provided his attorney can be present.