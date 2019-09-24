Kiwanis welcomes trooper, honors Adkins

Kiwanis Club President Ann Reno thanks Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Rack for coming and speaking to the club. He talked about his duties and OSHP operations and programs. At the meeting, Kiwanians held a moment of silence for the passing of Kiwanian Lawson Adkins and made a monetary contribution in his memory to the Faith Baptist Church.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_IMG_0348.jpg Kiwanis Club President Ann Reno thanks Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Rack for coming and speaking to the club. He talked about his duties and OSHP operations and programs. At the meeting, Kiwanians held a moment of silence for the passing of Kiwanian Lawson Adkins and made a monetary contribution in his memory to the Faith Baptist Church. Courtesy photo