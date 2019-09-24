Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Autumn Years Nursing Center, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina, Sept. 4. Residential stove in use in kitchen. Repeat violation; submit equipment timeline of equipment install. Equipment will need agency approval/signatures/inspection-fire, building, etc. Mixing bowl on stand mixer has rust at bottom of bowl. Food debris accumulated on table under slicer. Lights (2 sets) in ceiling nonworking in kitchen. Black residues on seal of milk cooler. Floor grout missing at floor tiles near warewash machine. Wall damaged near bowl/pan storage in kitchen.

Follow-up: Oct. 5 — equipment timeline.

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 4. Critical: In prep cooler in kitchen, noodles 45°F, chicken 45°F, deep-fried chicken underneath 43°F, chopped garlic 45°F (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below). All foods in sushi prep cooler were not dated. Employee dated foods while I watched. Thank you. Sauces in walk-in cooler were not labeled or dated. Soup (?) and seafood not labeled in freezer.

Wall behind spray-off in dish area is dirty with black residue. Prep cooler in kitchen 44°F. Walk-in cooler leaking liquid into pan on top shelf. Please repair. Note: Used English-to-Chinese translator to go over report with employees and to ask questions.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 7.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 4. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Food handler was not wearing beard restraint. Lids on rice and chips were cracked/damaged. Microwaves are not commercial or NSF (similar) rated. The facility is not in good repair at the following areas: Floor tile (step) to bar area; wood serving ledge above steam table, the underside is becoming damaged from moisture; cove trim missing to hall at mop sink; walk-in cooler leaking into pan; ceiling panel missing near 3-sink (cardboard); daylight is seen at exit doors (side server and rear dining); light (1) above ship warmer at main server station. Wet mop was not hung up to dry. Current FSO license was not posted.

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Wilmington, Sept. 3. Critical: Cottage cheese on salad bar 45°F; in prep cooler in kitchen, cheese slices 45°F, shredded cheese 45°F, rice 44°F (all must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

Employee beverage with no lid at server station. Several wiping cloths hung on the counter. Cooler in kitchen, thermometer would go from 57°-45°F then back up when door was open. Several broken/cracked floor tiles in the kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 1.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 4. Critical: Warewash machine not properly dispensing sanitizer. Unit is dispensing but not at proper concentration. Please adjust sanitizer solution.

Employee beverages on counter with no lid. Employees with facial hair not restrained. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty with black residue. Please clean.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 9.

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 4. Critical: Ice dispenser on ice machine has pink and black residues. Person in Charge to clean. Honeydew 61°F; PIC stated equipment tray holder changed, may need to use ice packs.

Water accumulated in bottom of refrigeration unit. Wallis damaged in dry stock room (within shelves).

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 4. Follow-up. Manager certification in food protection certificate unavailable. Shelving in 4-door True cooler is rusty. Warewash machine sprays water out of machine (curtains need to be replaced). Shelving in Pepsi cooler rusty. Class door damaged on sushi cooler.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 4. Follow-up. All violations corrected. Thank you for cooperation!

• Eagles Lodge #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Sept. 4. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Shelf/ledge next to ice bin at bar is deteriorating/moisture damage.

