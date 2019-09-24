‘Cash mob’ deals Sept. 28 at Caesar Creek Flea Market

The community is invited to “mob” the Caesar Creek Flea Market 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

“Cash mobs are a national movement aimed at supporting local businesses,” explained Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

A cash mob is like a flash mob, but instead of singing or dancing, cash mobbers join together and pledge to support their local economy by making purchases at a selected local business.

“That makes the idea of a cash mob a perfect complement to our Local First Clinton County initiative,” added Rogers.

Participation in the cash mob is easy — just show up at the Caesar Creek Flea Market between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 to show your support, find a great deal, make a purchase (even a small one makes a big difference), and celebrate the community.

As an added incentive, shoppers who arrive at the Flea Market and mention the cash mob at the gate will receive free admission to the Market, and a voucher for a free hot dog and free soda at the Market’s concession stand.

With hundreds of indoor vendors, the Market is “a great place to find it, love it, and make it yours.”

Since 2009, Local First Clinton County has worked to inform local consumers about the important economic impact of buying local first, provide meaningful tools for local businesses to help them create new value and expand their business, and facilitate collaboration between local business owners. A cash mob is an easy way for community members to be a part of the initiative.

For more information about Local First Clinton County, contact the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or info@wccchamber.com. For more information about the Caesar Creek Flea Market, call 937-382-1660 or visit www.caesarcreek.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Flea-Market-Cash-Mob-v2.jpg