Lady Caress at WC Thursday

WILMINGTON — Poet/performance artist Lady Caress is returning to Wilmington College Thursday, Sept. 26 for a 7:30 p.m. show in Heiland Theatre.

The nationally acclaimed performer communicates through the unique combination of poetry, comedy, music, theatrics and, even, beat boxing. She quickly gained a national following after winning the 2010 Pi Kappa Delta National Poetry Championship.

Upward Bound, YMCA, S.T.A.R.S and organizations designed to bring activities with a positive message to at-risk youth regularly feature her popular shows and performance workshops. She recently served as the Speech and Debate Fellow for Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Lady Caress also has been featured at The Marshall Arts Room, Love Jonz Spoken Jazz Set and Sunday Spoken in Dallas. She shared the stage at Bus Boys and Poets in Washington, D.C., and has been seen on Black Entertainment Television at the 365 Black Awards.

The event is free and open to the public.

Lady Caress will perform at Wilmington College Thursday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Lady-Caress-WEB.jpg Lady Caress will perform at Wilmington College Thursday. Courtesy photo