Man gets prison term for child porn

CINCINNATI — A local man will serve jail time after pleading guilty to a child porn charge.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black sentenced Larry Droesch, 55, of Wilmington to five years in jail after Droesch pled guilty to one count of child porn possession.

Droesch was charged back in January with one count of distributing child porn and a child porn possession, the former being dismissed as part of the plea deal in May. The charges stem from incidents in May and December of 2017, respectively.

Droesch must also forfeit over his laptop and any media storage items to authorities.

The state — represented by U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman — recommended Droesch by sentenced to receive 97 months in prison — over eight years — followed by 10 years of supervised release. He faced a maximum of 10 years in jail, but the state went with the minimum after taking his “acceptance of responsibility” and lack of prior criminal history.

Appointed public defender Richard Monahan recommended Droesch be given a three-year prison sentence with 10 years of supervised release. According to sentencing memorandum, the defense argued that due to Droesch’s struggles with “issues of sexual identity and orientation” going into his adult years and other issues, his otherwise “model, upstanding life in his community” and how he’s a “low risk” re-offender should warrant a lesser sentence.

The defense counsel’s document states, “It is truly noteworthy the good deeds of Mr. Droesch in his life, and the efforts he has now made to overcome his addictive behaviors. These considerations should weigh heavily in the analysis of the statutory sentence factors.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-7.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574