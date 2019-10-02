CMH ready for 12th Annual Brake for Breakfast; all 4 high schools participating Thursday

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System is hosting its 12th annual Brake for Breakfast at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6:30 a.m – 9:30 a.m. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual event, with last year’s event setting a record with over 1,200 attendees.

Lance Beus, CMH CEO, emphasized why this event is such a critical part of the hospital’s outreach each year.

“Breast cancer is our most treated cancer at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, so this event — and its message of early detection — is critically important. We know that early detection saves lives – and it’s our mission to help as many women as possible discover breast cancer as early as possible. This is the 12th year that CMH has hosted this event, and in those years, we’ve reached thousands of women with a message of early detection – we’re proud of that.”

Clinton County schools are again showing up in big numbers — Wilmington, Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton High Schools have all stepped up to help pack bags and welcome attendees with cheers and messages of support and encouragement.

Breakfast this year will be a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit. Attendees can expect a to-go breakfast as well as giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and more.

CMH’s affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) through The James Cancer Network for medical oncology means that CMH patients have access to clinical trials, the OSUCCC – James’ existing treatment plans, and National Comprehensive Cancer Care Network (NCCN)-derived guidelines for the delivery of chemotherapy. OSUCCC – James physician Dr. Mark Collins (Director of Medical Oncology) sees medical oncology patients full-time at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center.

Dr. Collins has served as Director of Medical Oncology at the Cancer Center since July 2015, and is looking forward to taking part in this year’s event:

“We treat so many of our community members fighting breast cancer, and it’s a cause close to our hearts,” he said. “If we can catch breast cancer in its earliest stages, we can drastically improve treatment outcomes. This will be my fifth year at Brake for Breakfast, and I can’t wait.”

CMH welcomed a new radiologist last year, Dr. Shamima Ahmed, and this will be her second Brake for Breakfast at the hospital.

“The patients we work with here at CMH are second to none,” she said. “My work with mammography patients is so important to me, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming our community members this year as we continue spreading the message that early detection can and does save lives.”

Brake for Breakfast will take place at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center at 31 Farquhar Ave., Wilmington. Attendees are asked to enter through the parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

More information about this year’s Brake for Breakfast is available on the CMH Regional Health System Facebook page or by calling the cancer center at 937-283-2273.

Patients interested in scheduling a screening mammogram may contact their primary care provider or call 937-382-9606.

Volunteers from all four of the county’s high schools and many more will team up. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_5644-1-.jpg Volunteers from all four of the county’s high schools and many more will team up.

Volunteers from around county set to team up