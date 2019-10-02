Port William-Lumberton Seniors meet

The Port William-Lumberton Senior Citizens monthly meeting was held Oct. 1 at the Center with a delicious carry-in meal.

Before the meeting, Sandie Penitta, RN, from Clinton County Health District, gave flu shots and Ron Rudduck talked about the parks levyee about how it would affect the voters as well as incorporating the whole county into being able to use all the facility.

The meeting was opened with President Jim Armstrong leading the Pledge of Allegiance and also offering the invocation. The committee of Eva Botts, Mary Alice McConnell, Shirley and Everett Hughes, Melody and Bill Kearns, Ruth Gills and Dennis Harlow had decorated in a Halloween theme.

The centerpiece on the dessert table was a wooden witch with small wooden fruit and leaves around it. The tables had black coverings, garlands of leaves and face masks down the middle with ghost decorated cups, small cups of corn candy and Halloween napkins at each placemat.

October birthdays of Susan Smith and Richard Bogan were recognized.

The business meeting was held after the meal and bingo was played. Sharon Dome did the calling and Mary Alice McConnell passed the prizes to winners Rick Cook, Leta Thordsen, Sally Orihood, Richard Bogan, Rosalee Beers, Donna Borst, Donna Ryder, Jim Armstrong, Ruth Brandenburg, Susan Smith and Roberts Douglas.

Others present were Judy Bryant, Marian Orihood, Dorothy Weidinger, Joan Turner, Diane Ewing, Ron and Pat Whitacre, Janice Thordsen Plummer, Michelle Morrison, Shirley Bogan and John Beers.