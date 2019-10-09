Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2019:

• Eric Dehart, 59, of Xenia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (171 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 9, 2019 to May 9, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Dehart supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effect Nov. 4, 2019. Tags impounded. A left of center violation has been dismissed.

• Brandon Houston, 25, of Hillsboro, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Houston must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation. A child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Goodnes Chandler, 46, of Columbus, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 11, 2019 to Oct. 1, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. A going 88 in a 70 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Carmen Lyles, 26, of Columbus, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 3, 2018 to July 3, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Lyles must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. Operator’s license was destroyed. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession and going 88 in a 70 mph speed zone were dismissed. The case was originally filed on July 3, 2018.

• Corey Wisecup, 18, of Sabina, criminal mischief, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (50 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Wisecup must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, pay $30 in restitution, commit no further offenses and complete non-reporting probation.

• Stephen Bowman, 50, of Blanchester, criminal mischief, obstructing official business, sentenced to 13 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of domestic violence, menacing and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Joshua Stone, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Stephaine Childs, 40, of Sabina, trespassing, fined $10, assessed $135 court costs.

• Douglas Turner, 32, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kenneth Doherty, 47, of New Marshfield, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Matthew Louiso, 42, of Lebanon, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Maverick Highland, 18, of Wilmington, hit-skip, operator’s license suspended from Oct. 2, 2019 to April 2, 2020, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Highland must write a letter of apology. A second hit-skip charge along with two failure to control charges were dismissed.

• Deandre Williams, 28, of Louisville, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Nicholas Brown, 32, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, yellow line crossing violation, fined $280, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Brown.

• Clayton Schirmer, 18, of Sabina, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Schirmer.

• Yasmany Garcia Perez, 35, of Louisville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Garcia Perez.

• John Bradley, 46, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bradley.

• Alex Bartlett, 24, of Martinsville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bartlett.

• William Alexander, 49, of Union Town, going 92 in a 70 mph speed, fined $105, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Alexander.

• Madison Johnson, 21, of Hillsboro, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

