Vital Fitness hosts breast cancer boot camp; raises money for family battling cancer

WILMINGTON — Vital Fitness hosted its 8th Annual Boot Camp for Breast Cancer on Oct. 5, raising over $6,000 for a local community member and their family currently fighting breast cancer.

The event was held at Wilmington High School this year to accommodate a crowd of over 100. Everyone showed up dressed in pink, ready to work out with the underlying goal of spreading awareness of this heartbreaking disease.

The event was largely sponsored by the employees of Polaris, Wilmington, which graciously raised money to donate specifically to this community event.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to truly touch the lives of those women facing this battle,” said Amy Zimmerman, owner of Vital Fitness. “We are so appreciative of Polaris and their involvement as well as other well-known local businesses that donated their time and skills. Our goal is always to uplift our host family in support and prayer, giving them a sense of hope.”

A special thanks to Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence for the amazing photography and Ryan Page, DJ services.

Located at 1050 Prairie Ave., Vital Fitness is an 11,000 square-foot locally owned 24-fitness facility.

The boot camp at Vital Fitness raised over $6,000 for a local family. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0712.jpg The boot camp at Vital Fitness raised over $6,000 for a local family. Courtesy photo