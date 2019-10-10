WHS royalty for 2019-20

The 2019-20 Wilmington High School Homecoming Court consists of Karlie Morgan, Emily Walls, Petra Bray, Samantha McCord, Bradeanna Arehart, Pedro Escobedo, Rory Bell, Tyler Parks, Jack Murphy, and Chris Custis. The homecoming parade begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight with the king and queen crowned afterward.

