Lions learn of courthouse history

At the Oct. 7 Wilmington Lions Club meeting, Judge Tim Rudduck talked about celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the opening of the Clinton County Courthouse.

He gave some historical facts regarding the planning and construction of the building. World War I had just ended in November 1918 when the citizens of Clinton County took on the responsibility of funding the Courthouse construction.

The Courthouse was opened in 1919. The anniversary celebration will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is an opportunity for citizens of Clinton County to learn about this landmark and share in the pride it presents to our community.

Judge Tim Rudduck speaks about the courthouse’s 100-year history. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Judge-Tim-Rudduck.jpg Judge Tim Rudduck speaks about the courthouse’s 100-year history. Courtesy photo