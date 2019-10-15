WPD reports: Break-in of local store; variety of other thefts reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to a breaking and entering at the Shop and Go convenience store on West Locust Street at 5:14 a.m. on Oct. 14. According to the report, security footage showed a male subject dressed in dark clothing enter the business. He went behind the counter, then went to the office door where he “mule kicked” the door. He then placed cartons of cigarettes in a shopping cart and left out a back door. The shopping cart was located next door to the business. A light shoe print was left on the office door, according to the report. Officers removed the door and took it to be processed.

• At 10:41 a.m. on Oct. 13, police received a report of $1,000 worth of miscellaneous tools were stolen from the 500 block of West Main Street.

• At 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 13, a 28-year-old male reported someone broke a window at his home at 200 block of South Walnut Street.

• At 10:48 a.m. on Oct. 13, a 39-year-old Hillsboro female advised she was missing two cell phones. One was an iPhone 8+ which was rose gold and was in a mint green case. The second phone is an LG Tribute which was white. The victim advised she was the designated driver for one of her friends and her three friends she did not know. The victim advised around 10:30 p.m., she picked them up from a bar on Sugartree Street, and dropped them off at a bar on South South Street. The victim woke up later in the morning to the two phones missing. She advised she shut off both phones. The estimated value of the two phones is $539.16.

• At 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 8, a 47-year-old male is suspected of taking Gabapentin from the 100 block of Springbird Court.

• At 6:43 p.m. at Oct. 7, a 37-year-old male reported his book bag was stolen from his shop at the 700 block of Rombach Avenue. He believed in a 33-year-old male was responsible for this. The bag was described as a light green camel pack type with “molli on the straps.”

• At 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 7, police received a breaking and entering report at the 500 block of North Walnut Street. A 41-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• At 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 7, a pink 10-speed bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of East Vine Street.

• At 2:55 p.m. on Oct. 9, a 24-year-old female reported her Samsung LG S9 phone and a sim card for the phone had been stolen from her residence — 1-99 block of Reba Drive.

• At 7:54 p.m. on Oct. 7, a pair of Durango men’s boots were reported stolen from a store on Progress Way.

• At 6:56 p.m. on Oct. 7, police received a shoplifting report from a store on Rombach Avenue. A fox hat was listed as the stolen item.

• At 1:32 a.m. on Oct. 12, police received a report of shoplifting at a gas station on East Main Street. According to the report, brown jersey-style gloves were taken.

• At 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 12, while on patrol, an officer observed two intoxicated male subjects kick a bicycle that was standing up next the 1-99 block of South Mulberry Street. The bicycle fell to the ground. The officer requested the subjects pick up the bicycle and place it back where they found it. These subjects complied; no further action taken.

• At 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 7, a 72-year-old female reported medication was stolen from her residence at the 700 block of West Locust Street.

• At 5:36 p.m. on Oct. 9, police received a report of items being stolen from a truck at the 500 block of Valley Street. A 68-year-old male is listed as the victim.

• At 8:04 p.m. on Oct. 10, a 36-year-old female reported her Moto E5 cellphone was stolen while at the library on North South Street.

• At 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 8, police seized a vape pin with cartridges and additional cartridges after responding a possible drug incident at the high school on Richardson Place.

• At 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 8, police received a report of a breaking and entering at the 500 block of North Walnut Street.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WPD-Badge-8.jpg