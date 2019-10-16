Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2019:

• John Voris, 27, of Cincinnati, two counts of passing a bad check, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $2,000, assessed $270 court costs. One offense was amended from a forgery charge. Voris must pay a total of $659.95 in restitution to the victims, must write a letter of apology to them, have no contact with one of them, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Devon Lansing, 27, of Wilmington, theft, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Lansing must have no contact with the victim.

• Robert Stewart, 48, of Sabina, hit-skip on private property, sentenced to 30 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from June 15, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of failure to report an accident, registration violation, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Dusty Purdom, 40, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Patrick Stamper, 56, of Midland, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Stamper must commit no further offenses for two years. The Sheriff’s office is to return Stamper’s shotgun/ammo upon request.

• Devin Gragg, 23, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Gragg must complete 24 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, have no contact with the incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Rebecca Kowpak, 34, of Sabina, criminal simulation, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Kowpak must have no further contact with the victim.

• Becky Myers, 52, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Myers must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

