Throwback Thursday: 4th grade in Wilmington

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 17, 1970:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. Announces Troop Cut Of 2,000 From Vietnam’

“SAIGON (AP) — The U.S. Command announced today new American troop reductions numbering nearly 2,000 men. Other sources said the South Vietnamese army is planning a new offensive into Cambodia to ensure an effective overall U.S. withdrawal program.”

• ‘Kent President Urges Calm In Wake Of Jury Findings’

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — The president of Kent State University, Robert I. White, has asked its 21,000 students to take in stride a grand jury report which exonerated Ohio National Guardsmen and criticized the university for disorders that left four dead and nine wounded.

The special state grand jury indicted 25 unidentified persons. None was a guardsman, said Special Prosecutor Robert Balyeat, who directed the month-long investigation in which 300 persons testified.

Locally

• The Blanchester Area 4-H Clubs held their annual achievement night Monday at Grace United Methodist Church. Roger Rich welcomed everyone. Jack Miller gave a short talk on his exchange visit to Jasper County, Ind. last summer and Dennis Miller talked of his trip to 4-H Club Congress in Columbus. Local clubs represented were the Dum-Thums Electrocuters, Marion Hustlers, Nameless Needles, Sticky Fingers and Trailblazers, and a country club, the Fur & Feather 4-H Club, joined this area’s clubs for achievement night this year.

• The Christian Twilight Workers met at the home of Mrs. Ronald Wills, Nauvoo Road. Attendees included Mrs. Lawrence Coy, Mrs. Douglas Burkett, and Mrs. John DeYoung. The Crochet Club met at the home of Mrs. Oris Williams, Sugartree St. The Junior Mothers Club met at the home of Mrs. Robert Sargent, Wilmington-Lebanon Road.

• Blanchester FFA Land Judging team placed first in the district, including ag teacher Roger Bernard and members Gene Gibson, Walter Roberts, Jim Franek, Greg Wilson and Howard Adae.

• It was a tough Friday night in local football as Wilmington High School fell to Washington, 48-0; Clinton-Massie was also shut out, by Mason, 42-0; and Blanchester lost to Kings, 44-0. East Clinton managed to get on the scoreboard, falling 34-6 to Waynesville.

• Ohio State geared up for a tough game against Mineesota, as a “sputtering Buckeye passing attack has furrowed Woody Hayes’ brow in recent weeks.” OSU quarterback Rex Kern had completed only 6 of 21 passes in three games but “running backs John Brockington and Leo Hayden have taken up the slack.”

• Movies showing in Wilmington included Burt Lancaster and Dean Martin in “Airport” and James Stewart and Henry Fonda in “The Cheyenne Social Club.”

• Kentucky Fried Chicken advertised its “Manager’s Special”, a regular $1.35 dinner for just 98 cents.