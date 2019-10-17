Cardio Drumming fun fitness for seniors

Cardio Drumming class participants honored breast cancer survivors during the “Wear Pink Class” in support of Cancer Awareness Month. Cardio Drumming is a fun fitness class suitable for all fitness levels. It’s affordable, provides community support and is a judgement free atmosphere. Classes are held at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center on Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Check it out on Facebook at Cardio Drumming Southwest Ohio or email cardiodrumswohio@gmail.com for more information.

