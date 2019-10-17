Posted on by

Cardio Drumming fun fitness for seniors


Cardio Drumming class participants honored breast cancer survivors during the “Wear Pink Class” in support of Cancer Awareness Month. Cardio Drumming is a fun fitness class suitable for all fitness levels. It’s affordable, provides community support and is a judgement free atmosphere. Classes are held at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center on Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Check it out on Facebook at Cardio Drumming Southwest Ohio or email cardiodrumswohio@gmail.com for more information.

Courtesy photo

