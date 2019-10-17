First National Bank Party in the Park a success; Vallee Foundation donates $200K for Blan pool & rec center

BLANCHESTER — The First National Bank of Blanchester held its 12th annual Fall Party in the Park on Friday, Oct. 4 in Penquite Park adjacent to the bank with all proceeds benefiting the Blanchester Pool & Recreation Center project.

Food, drink, face painting and music are always highlights of the party. The community raised $1,200 in donations for the Blanchester project. In addition to funds raised by food and raffle donations, an additional huge announcement was made at the party.

Blanchester Pool & Recreation Center board members presented a certificate of appreciation to the Vallee Foundation for their extremely generous donation of $200,000.

“Pulling together to serve a greater good is so rewarding. I am honored to be a part of this project,” said a Blanchester Pool & Recreation Center board member.

The First National Bank of Blanchester staff and community volunteers helped make the Party in the Park a huge success. FNB would like to thank several businesses, its staff, and numerous family and friends who graciously gave in support of the 12th Fall Party in the Park.

It is with much joy that FNB opens the Penquite Park each spring and fall to bring people of all ages to chat, laugh, dance, and enjoy our wonderful Blanchester community. Thank you to Ron’s Place; Blanchester Gold Star Chili; Blanchester Skyline; DIBS, LLC; KWest Communications; Curless Printing; Kramer Myers Insurance; KOI; Wonderland Tye-Dye; TNT Fence; Tom’s Express Mart; The Allen Company; Ideal Fingertip; Advanced Auto Parts; Auto Zone; Red Zone; BDK Feed & Supply; Bill Martin’s; Spillway Lodge; S& S Drive-Thru; and Elysian Salon.

FNB also extends special thanks to Tom Dazey, Curt Bandow, Brent and Owen Smith, the Kingsland Family, the West Family, Kaycie Egner, Cody Egner, Donna Lansing, Evelyn Moore, Jaden, Chris Bradley, Parker Beebe, Cheri Street, and the Blanchester Fire Department.

Successful Party in the Park, big day for Blan pool & rec center