Caught green-handed times 2

Buster the Mouse from the Clinton County Solid Waste District recently caught Peggy Duncan (left) and Lynn Bare putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers on West Main Street in Wilmington. For their efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Peggy and Lynn each received recycled-content prize packs. Don’t miss out on this chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, and newspapers. For a list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. Be on the lookout — you could be the next person caught green-handed!

Buster the Mouse from the Clinton County Solid Waste District recently caught Peggy Duncan (left) and Lynn Bare putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers on West Main Street in Wilmington. For their efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Peggy and Lynn each received recycled-content prize packs. Don’t miss out on this chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, and newspapers. For a list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. Be on the lookout — you could be the next person caught green-handed! https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_pix-3rd-4th-Winners-2019-.jpg Buster the Mouse from the Clinton County Solid Waste District recently caught Peggy Duncan (left) and Lynn Bare putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers on West Main Street in Wilmington. For their efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Peggy and Lynn each received recycled-content prize packs. Don’t miss out on this chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, and newspapers. For a list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. Be on the lookout — you could be the next person caught green-handed! Courtesy photo