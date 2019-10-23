ECHS, FFA invite veterans to assembly, breakfast; more veterans’ events slated

Do you have a public veterans’ event upcoming? Let us know at info@wnewsj.com.

Several public events for and about veterans are coming up as we approach Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day Assembly at East Clinton High School on Friday, Nov. 8.

They invite any local veteran to attend the assembly. Those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly.

Veterans are asked to arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 a.m. for the assembly. The actual program will start at 9 a.m.; the end time will vary.

The FFA thank all veterans for their service to our country and hopes to see many attend.

Veterans Day

America commemorates Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, when the annual ceremony will be held at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. Details on the event will be provided at a later date.

Tribute at Murphy

The Annual Veterans Tribute at the Murphy Theatre is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 featuring the Air Force Flight One Rock Band playing a mix of classic rock, Motown and pop.

It is free to the public thanks to the support of Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington; get your free tickets at themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Chorus to perform

The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present its annual Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Wilmington Church of Christ at 909 W. Locust St. The men will be joined by the “Boogie Woogie” ladies’ group. This is a free concert honoring veterans, all military and first-responders.

Program at library

A Veterans Day Program will be held at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. U.S. Air Force Sr. Master Sgt. (Ret.) Larry Stanley, will present his observances of military history.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_vets-day.jpg

News Journal