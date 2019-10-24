Fire destroys barn

Multiple crews responded to a barn fully engulfed in flames at 2968 Wilson Road, Green Twp., Clinton County just after 11 a.m. Thursday. A neighbor who was combining a field next door said he saw the flames, called 911, and also ran over and removed two pigs and some chickens from a pen just behind the barn. It is unknown at this time if there were any other animals inside the barn. A neighbor said he believed no one was home at the time. The barn was located between a house and one other barn, but it appears both the house and the other barn escaped damage. The property is owned by William and Sherry Arehart, according to the Clinton County Auditor’s site. More details will follow as they become available.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0225.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0227.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0234.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0238.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_DSC_0222.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal