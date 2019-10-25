Case dropped against Ohio coach accused of ignoring hazing

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — The case against a youth wrestling coach in Ohio accused of knowing about hazing among wrestlers but not stopping it has been dismissed because of difficulties getting witnesses to testify.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that one alleged victim was reluctant to testify against 58-year-old Bart Freidenberg, of Pickerington, and a second who lives out of state faced logistical difficulties attending the proceedings.

Freidenberg had pleaded not guilty in April to charges of child endangerment and hazing. Police said a 14-year-old boy was assaulted during the hazing last summer.

They say it involved members of the Ohio All-Stars Wrestling Team, which includes wrestlers from Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania from fifth to 12th grade. Freidenberg is a coach and tournament organizer.

A message was left Friday with his lawyer, Mark Minister

