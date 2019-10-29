Posted on by

Single-vehicle crash on Accommodation

,

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Accomodation-Crash-3.jpgWilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance. John Hamilton | News Journal

Wilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Accomodation-Crash-1.jpgWilmington Fire and Rescue along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Accommodation Road, where one subject was transported by ambulance. John Hamilton | News Journal