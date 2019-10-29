Wilmington Schools Foundation surpasses GIFT goal

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Schools Foundation allows employees to apply for funds to purchase innovative teaching materials and fund educational experiences for students that are typically not part of the school-wide general budget.

One way funds are raised for this program is through an employee gift campaign, known as GIFT — Giving is a Family Tradition.

Every dollar donated through the GIFT program is more than a gift, it is an investment in our schools, teachers and students.

This year the campaign was held in September for two weeks: A goal of $15,000 and 10 new payroll gives was set by the WSF board.

If the staff met their goal, lunch would be provided to everyone. During the campaign a cart of goodies was taken around for staff members to choose from.

“This is one of my favorite things the Foundation does,” said WSF Executive Director Chastity Flanigan. “I love to see their reaction to our goodie cart. I also enjoy hearing about the Foundation Grants they received and what a benefit they are.”

Last year the GIFT Campaign was able to raise $14,765 in funds.

This year we raised an astonishing amount of $15,300!

The national average increase among public institution employee giving campaigns is only about 3 percent to the total number of payroll deduction gifts. The staff generosity doubled the national average of payroll giving. We had 22 new employees sign up for payroll deduction.

Out of gratitude for the staff’s support and reaching both goals, the WSF provided a catered meal from the General Denver Pub to every staff member in district.

“I am very proud to be part of this wonderful school district! We have a great team working for the students,” said Flanigan. “The Foundation is happy to be here to help support WCS. The GIFT Campaign participation numbers really show that ‘Giving is a Family Tradition’.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation to Foundation Grants, can send them to WSF Attention Chastity Flanigan, 341 South Nelson, Wilmington, Oh 45177.

Wilmington Schools Foundation provided a catered meal from the General Denver Pub to every staff member in district, out of gratitude for the staff’s support and reaching goals. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_IMG-8543.jpg Wilmington Schools Foundation provided a catered meal from the General Denver Pub to every staff member in district, out of gratitude for the staff’s support and reaching goals. Courtesy photo