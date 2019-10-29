State officer visits Wilmington FFA

Ohio FFA Vice President at Large, Chyann Kendel, spent Oct. 25 with all of the members of the Wilmington FFA.

There are 11 state officers on the Ohio FFA officer team. To become an officer for Ohio, candidates have to fill out an application, recommendation forms, take a test, and go through an interview process.

On Friday, Chyann worked with students on leadership skills, goal-setting, priorities, and self-reflection. She did a multitude of different, fun hands-on activities with us.

The Wilmington FFA sends a special thank you to her for spending the day with us!