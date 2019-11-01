Best bet is dining out within Clinton County: Video series highlights local restaurants

WILMINGTON — There are some great restaurants in the area — and a couple of local residents want to make sure people know that.

Starting in the middle of last year, David Fall and Matt Beireis started their YouTube series “Clinton County’s Best Restaurants.” In the series, the two go to the independently owned restaurants of the county and talk about what they have to offer.

So far, the two have only highlighted Wilmington restaurants, but they are planning to expand their scope to the rest of the county.

The biggest reason they started the series is because they feel that local places aren’t getting enough attention, at least on YouTube. Before their videos, not much popped up about local restaurants when searched, they said.

Fall told the News Journal that, before they shoot a video, they speak to a restaurant’s owner before shooting a video — and all have been receptive and courteous, he said. Fall added that sometimes the reviewers pay for the meal, and other times the food will be on the house.

“We go to places that we already know are good,” said Fall, “which is just about everywhere.”

Among the locations the two have made videos about so far are Kava Haus, Combs Bakery, Jen’s Deli, Beaugard’s, El Dorado, and Kairos Coffee.

At the end of every video, they advise: “If you own or manage a local restaurant and would like to be on this show, call or text 937-527-8641, or email davidgregoryfall@yahoo.com.”

A video usually consists of Beireis on camera talking about the restaurant, and the video will highlight one particular dish.

“We wanted to put the food on camera,” said Fall. “So, no one has to go to Yelp or whatever. And while there may be photos there, they don’t do the dish justice.”

The main message the two are trying to convey in their videos is that there’s plenty of great local eateries to check out.

“There are lots of options under your nose. You wouldn’t know unless you looked,” said Fall. “I’ve lived here all my life, and some of them I’ve somehow never heard of them — with good prices too.”

