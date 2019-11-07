Wilmington College to host program about financial aid

WILMINGTON — Navigating the often-curvy road of financial aid can be challenging for many families with a son or daughter planning to attend college, especially when it’s the first time they consider terms like loan-to-grant, aid package and FAFSA.

Wilmington College is hosting Financial Aid Help Night Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture, located at the corner of College and Elm streets.

The Enrollment Management area will have representatives explaining the financial aid process colleges and universities use to determine a student’s award and how families can prepare for this process.

All students and families with an interest in any college are welcome to attend Financial Aid Help Night. Light refreshments will be served.

The Clinton County SUCCEEDS program also will be explained. This loan-to-grant opportunity designed for Clinton County residents resulted in the largest number of local residents in modern history attending WC this fall.

The loan-to-grant program includes $2,000 in annual loans issued for students’ freshmen and sophomore years, and $3,000 in annual loans for their junior and senior years. Upon their graduation from Wilmington College, the students’ loan amount of as much as $10,000 will be completely forgiven.

The College has awarded more than $190,000 in grants to Clinton County students over the past two yars.

Eligible students include May 2020 high school graduates from Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington high schools, and Wilmington Christian Academy.

In addition, it’s open to graduates who are Clinton County residents that were home-schooled or attended schools outside the county, and non-residents who attended Clinton County schools.

Questions about Clinton County SUCCEEDS can be directed to WC’s Sonia Thompson, assistant director of Student One Stop Center, at 937.481.2353 or sonia_thompson@wilmington.edu.

Wilmington College students pictured chatting while going to class are, from left, Savannah Mason, Eric Lundquist, Robi Patrick, Cheyann McKee, Jennifer Cochran and Kendra Nelson.