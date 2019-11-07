Wilmington FFA at national convention

Twenty-one members of the Wilmington FFA traveled to Indianapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo.

During the four-day trip the chapter went to sessions held by the 2018-2019 National Officer team, watched Wilmington FFA’s very own Mason Snyder sing in the National FFA chorus, explored the career and expo center, and went to the Old Dominion concert.

On Thursday the chapter traveled to Fair Oaks Dairy for a tour of the 19,000-acre farm, which has 36,000 dairy cows.

While on the tour, students got some insight on how the cows are milked daily, and the steps to getting healthy, store-ready milk.

To wrap up the trip on Saturday, four Wilmington FFA graduates — Andrew Moyer, Brady Bergefurd, Bryant Bergefurd and Ridgeden Beam — received their American Degree.

To receive the American Degree, recipients must obtain a State FFA degree, hold an active membership for the past three years, complete secondary instruction in an agricultural education program, and have community service hours as well as outstanding scholastic achievement.

Wilmington FFA American Degree recipients, from left, Bryant Bergefurd, Brady Bergefurd, Andrew Moyer and Ridgeden Beam. Wilmington FFA members at the national convention with Mason Snyder before he sings with the National FFA Choir.

