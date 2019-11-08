Bill to make animal cruelty federal offense

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is applauding Senate passage of his Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, legislation that would make the gruesome torture and killing of animals a federal offense and make it easier to prosecute those involved in animal cruelty.

“Intentionally harming animals for entertainment is an egregious act that we cannot tolerate,” said Brown in a news release. “This legislation will help put a stop to these disgusting acts, protect animals, and bring those committing these crimes to justice.”

Disturbingly, in so-called “animal crush videos,” individuals brutally kill, mutilate and torture small and defenseless animals as a perverse form of entertainment to be shared over the internet.

In 2010, Congress passed the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which made the creation, sale and distribution of these animal crushing videos illegal. However, the actual acts of cruelty against these animals is still legal. The PACT Act would build on previous legislation by making these reprehensible acts illegal.

Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are leading the Senate version of the bill. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL) introduced the House version. Brown is a cosponsor of the legislation.

The PACT Act is endorsed by the Humane Society of the United States, the National Sheriffs’ Association, Fraternal Order of Police, and the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, Brown stated.