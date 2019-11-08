Public meeting to discuss Wilmington’s proposed landfill expansion

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public information session and hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 to discuss a draft permit for the proposed expansion of the City of Wilmington landfill.

The meeting will be at the Municipal Building Moyer Community Room, Room 174, 69 N. South St.

An information session will begin at 6 p.m., with a public hearing immediately following during which the public can submit comments on the record about the draft expansion permit, according to a news release from the Ohio EPA.

The City of Wilmington owns the municipal solid waste landfill located at 397 S. Nelson Ave. and is the applicant for the expansion. The proposed expansion includes both a lateral and vertical expansion. If approved, the proposal would expand the landfill by 3.2 million cubic yards and would add 25 to 44 years of capacity.

The 45-acre facility is authorized to accept up to 195 tons of waste per day, but averages approximately 110 tons of waste a day.

During the information session, Ohio EPA staff will explain the permitting process and provide an overview of the draft permit. The Agency will respond to questions about the proposed expansion.

Ohio EPA values public input. Anyone may submit comments and/or request to be on a mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, OH 43216, Attention Brian Dearth; or by email to epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov.

The public comment period ends Nov. 28.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_Ohio-EPA.jpg