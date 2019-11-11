American Legion celebrates 100 years

Wilmington Veterans Post 49 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion during a ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in downtown Wilmington. Mayor John Stanforth and County Commissioner Kerry Steed presented proclamations from the City of Wilmington and Clinton County, respectively, to Veterans Post 49 Commander Jim Cook. Colors were presented by the Post 49 Honor Guard. Guest speaker was former American Legion Department of Ohio Commander and U.S. Air Force veteran Ron Chapman.

