ECMS Astro Achievers

East Clinton Middle School celebrated Astro Achievement Awards with a breakfast for the students and their parents on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

These students were nominated by their teachers for being an example of an Ambassador and Champion and role modeling safety, respectfulness, and responsibility.

Congratulations students! They were: Colie Murarescu, Bailey Todd, Amaris Browning, Glenn Peacock, Lilly Hoskins, Elizabeth Seba Mixtega, Charity Hanes, Wesley Self, Emalee Dennis, Madisyn Miller, Kaylee Hiles, Robert Harner, Bryce Wilson, Troy Griffith, Brady Zurface, Robert Allbright, Payton Spurlock, Taylor Barton, Anna Lopez, Kaylyn Deaton, Emmy Chambliss, Nikilas Gates, Toby Huff, Chris Rider, Kyndra Hass, Bradley Forearm, Claire Brown, Serena Williams, Spencer Wiget, Ezekiel Schneider, Milee Guy, Eli Whitaker, Stephen Lozano, Kaprie Briggs, Jade Campbell, Jason Taylor, Kami Kile, Emily Arnold, Abigail Prater, and Karsyn Sole.

East Clinton Middle School’s Astro Achievers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_IMG-3930-1.jpg East Clinton Middle School’s Astro Achievers. Courtesy photo