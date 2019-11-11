Beauty Bar set to celebrate 10 years

WILMINGTON — The Beauty Bar Salon & Spa in downtown Wilmington is celebrating 10 years of making Wilmington beautiful on Friday, Nov. 15, and everyone is invited. From 5 to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy light refreshments, beverages, and basket giveaways, with party favors for the first 75 visitors.

“We opened right after DHL left, so it was a big deal for anyone to launch a new business in town at that time,” said Crystal McCoy, Owner and Stylist. “But the last 10 years have been a success!”

“We love seeing small locally-owned businesses succeed in our community,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, “so we were thrilled to hear about the salon’s celebration!”

The chamber will be kicking off the party with a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m.

“We are grateful that Crystal took a chance on locating downtown ten years ago,” said Darcy Reynolds, Co-Director of Main Street Wilmington. “It is wonderful to see how she’s worked to build her business over the last decade, and created an environment that people are drawn to. We love having the salon as a downtown partner.”

“We have a great staff, and we’ve really grown in the last six months,” McCoy noted, “and I’m looking forward to another 10 years.”

The Beauty Bar Salon & Spa is at 53 E. Locust St. and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.