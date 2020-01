Local students earn Wilmington College diplomas in December

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College has announced its December 2019 list of graduates. They are all eligible to participating in the College’s 144th commencement ceremony May 9.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations: cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

December graduates from the local area include:

WILMINGTON – Sheila Cordell; Taylor Flanigan, summa cum laude; Makayla Gomez, magna cum laude; Cory Hogsett; Camryn Pettiford; Peyton Vest; Morgan Wise.

BLANCHESTER – Heidi Browning, cum laude

CLARKSVILLE – Sidney Avey, cum laude

GREENFIELD – James Stobaugh

HILLSBORO – Jordan Crum, magna cum laude; Lauren Grover, magna cum laude; Ryan Hagan, cum laude

JAMESTOWN – Bryan Northup

LEBANON – Amanda Spaulding, cum laude; Trevor Wood, cum laude

LOVELAND – Derrick Dews, cum laude

MORROW – Abby Breeze

WAYNESVILLE – Reece Ibaugh.

