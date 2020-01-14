Coats for local kids

Clinton County Community Action Program has been awarded a subgrant form the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to disperse winter coats to minor children of families residing in Clinton County that are eligible to receive them at no cost. Coats will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis while quantities last at the Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Contact Robin Crone at 937-382-5624 with questions.

