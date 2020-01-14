Wilmington police reports: Arrest made on nationwide drug warrant; more thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 9, police responded to assist in a traffic stop on Creekside Drive. An officer advised she had called for a squad in reference to the female passenger acting erratic and having stomach pain. “The female was extremely dramatic about the pain and was yelling out loud about how much she hurt,” the report states. Police spoke with the driver, a 74-year-old Sabina male, who seemed to “not know anything about anyone.” He stated he was over at someone’s residence and they asked him to transport this female to the hospital. He also advised they wanted him to transport some of her belongings to a friend’s house as well. The squad responded and transported the female to CMH. Police spoke with the male again and asked him for consent to search the vehicle. The subject advised that was fine but he didn’t want units tearing the vehicle apart. After a few moments of units searching the car, they located the ID for the female passenger who was unable to give her name due to “stomach pain”. After running the ID through dispatch it was found that the female, age 54 of Wilmington, had active warrants for her arrest. A short time later the squad members advised the female had fled on foot once she arrived at the hospital. Other units left the traffic stop to respond to CMH to locate the female. The suspect was later located and it was discovered she had a nationwide warrant. The arrest record indicates it was for an aggravated drug possession offense.

• At 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 6, units responded to the report of a welfare check reference a male lying in the field around Airborne Road. Upon arrival, a 39-year-old Sabina male was found lying on the ground. The report indicates the subject appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The subject stated that he was lying down because he was exhausted. He advised that he had been awake for a week and was tired. “He advised that he left Fayette County because it wouldn’t snow,” the report states. “He also stated that he was checking the ground as he slapped the dirt to see if the pipes were freezing or not because he cares about the land.” At one point he wanted to go to jail but police said he hadn’t committed any wrongdoing so they wouldn’t be doing that. He advised he had a little marijuana in his pocket. The marijuana was confiscated and marked for destruction. He advised he would go to Clinton Memorial Hospital to get checked out.

• At 2:53 a.m. on Jan. 9, police received a report of a breaking and entering at a West Main Street residence. A 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female were listed as the victims. Items stolen included a 50-inch Smart TV, a computer monitor, a crossbow, an A/C window unit, and a stereo receiver. A 44-year-old female was listed as a suspect.

• At 10:11 p.m. on Jan. 9, police received a report of a theft at a store on South South Street. A 28-year-old male is suspected of taking “Earthy Cones” and a CBD Pure Hemp 3.5.

• At 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 7, police received a report of a theft at the 1300 block of Meadow Ridge Circle. Bourbon and $100 in $10 bills were listed as stolen. A 56-year-old male was listed as the victim and a 19-year-old male was listed as the suspect.

• At 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 8, police received a report of shoplifting at a store on Rombach Avenue. A 34-year-old Sabina male as the suspect.

• At 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, police responded to Southwind Boulevard and advised a 48-year-old male his neighbor saw him in his underwear running around the front yard. The male was advised to stay inside his residence “if he was only going to wear his underwear as no one wanted to see that,” the report states. He laughed and stated, “OK.”

• At 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 12, a 44-year-old male reported his cell phone was stolen. No further details were listed.

• At 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 10, police responded to an accident involving a semi-truck getting stuck in a ditch on Airborne Road. The report indicates the accident occurred when the driver attempted to make a u-turn. No injuries were reported. Fox Towing was called to pull the vehicle out of the ditch.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-7.jpg