Court reports: Jail times, stiff fines for OVI offenders, thieves

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 6, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2020:

• Cody Cox, 21, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 8, 2020 to Jan. 8, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. The operator’s license was destroyed with driving privileges granted effective Jan. 23, 2020. If compliant, the court will consider releasing Cox to supervised probation. Cox was ordered to pay $27,059.16 for restitution for the benefit of the Ohio State Treasurer and Ohio State Highway Patrol. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• William West, 34, of Blanchester, O.V.I., left of center violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 8, 2020 to Jan. 8, 2021, fined $1,125, assessed $270 court costs. The operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 23, 2020 upon proper petition. Additional charges of drug instrument possession, hit/skip, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Katreena Hagenmaier, 22, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-high test, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 8, 2020 to Jan. 8, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Hagenmaier must get an ORAS assessment and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy the operator’s license, and grant driving privileges effective Jan. 22, 2020. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Geoffrey Brown, 40, trespassing, public indecency, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Brown must have no contact with the incident location and must write a letter of apology.

• Patsy Cody, 31, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dreema Gilspie, 32, of Chillicothe, trespassing, misuse of 911, sentenced to 12 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Virgil Myers II, 49, of Jamestown, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100. Jail time, fines, and costs are stayed to allow Myers to complete their program. Myers must also write a letter of apology. A driving under suspension-financial and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Andre Sharp, 31, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Sharp must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $500 in restitution. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Andrea Scott, 29, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Scott must complete 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the incident location, and have no further contact with them.

• Charles Radabaugh, 34, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Donna Hogsett, 39, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-reckless operation, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Melinda Jenkins, 34, of Wilmington, two counts of confining a dangerous dog, assessed $270 court cost. A dog attack charge was dismissed.

• James Hubbard Jr., 39, of Sabina, two counts of drug instrument possession, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Cosette Vega, 31, of Wilmington, hit/skip, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Megan Balon, 34, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $125, assessed $135 court costs. A second driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Stephen Freudman, 32, of Sevierville, Tenn., drug paraphernalia, drug possession, fined $200, assessed $270. The cases were waived by Freudman.

• Ryan Robb, 24, of Sardinia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Robb.

• Tina Brown, 33, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Brown.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_gavel-pic-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574