Beta Sigma Phi donates for seniors

The annual Christmas party of Preceptor Psi and Beta Master Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi international sorority was held in December at the Park Vue Grill.

It is customary for the sorority to ask members attending this event to make cash donations or donate items to support local charities, organizations or charitable projects.

Members attending this past December’s event donated $200 in cash to the Wilmington Savings Clinton County Senior Center on Nelson Road to purchase badly needed industrial skillets for use in their kitchen.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Check-Photo.jpg Courtesy photo