CAUV renewal applications mailed

Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) renewal applications were mailed on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl announced. He is reminding Clinton County farmers that their signed applications must be returned to the Auditor’s office by March 2.

For those farmers who provided the Auditor’s office with an electronic mail (email) address, their renewal applications were sent electronically.

“Email is a great option for farmers and taxpayers in general,” Habrermehl said. “It is quicker, saves taxpayers money, and is more convenient for farmers because they can return their signed forms to the office through email. The response to this email service has been positive.”

The auditor also cautions farmers to check their spam folders if they are expecting an email renewal application and do not receive one from our office.

Any farmer currently on CAUV who did not receive a renewal application or who has questions about their renewal forms should contact Deanna Liermann in the Auditor’s office immediately.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible to renew your CAUV applications and to ensure that we receive them from all of our farmers,” Habermehl said.