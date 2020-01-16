Throwback Thursday: Haines family

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 16, 1950:

National headlines

• ‘Heart Attack Proves Fatal To Gen. Arnold’

“SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Gen. Henry K. ‘Hap’ Arnold, America’s ranking airman of World War II and a pioneer of U.S. military aviation, is dead at 63. The nation’s first general of the Air Force succumbed suddenly to a long ailing heart Sunday at his ranch home 40 miles north of San Francisco.”

Locally

• ‘Train Hits Truck At Trebein; Two Die’

“Tragedy struck the Lawrence Anstaett family of near Reesville as the first group started for their new home near Garden City, Kansas when a son and grandson were killed by a westbound Pennsylvania railroad passenger train on Route 35 at Trebein Monday at 8:18 a.m. Byron ‘Pat’ Anstaett, 25, driver of the truck, was killed outright, while his nephew, Joseph Prantl Jr., 6, who was riding with him, died en route to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, in the Neeld ambulance.

“The accident was witnessed by four members of the family that were following the truck and trailer, driven by Byron. The group had left their home on Route 72 north of Reesville Monday about 7:30 a.m., and the second group of Anstaett family to Kansas, where they will manage a large farm, was to leave Tuesday.”

• ‘Prof. Heiland’s Father Killed’

“George Heiland, 75, of Trenton, father of Prof. Hugh Heiland of Wilmington, was fatally injured early Sunday when he was struck by a hit-skip motorist on Route 122 four miles west of Middletown.” He died shortly after reaching Middletown Hospital. “State highway patrolmen reported Heiland had halted his car to clear ice from the windshield and was preparing to re-enter the vehicle when the accident occurred. An approaching automobile, traveling eastward, sideswiped Heiland’s car and then struck him.” The driver, who had been drinking, was later apprehended at a nearby tavern.

• “Sharpshooting Circleville High School basketball teams handed the Wilmington fives two defeats Saturday night on the spacious Pickaway Fairgrounds Coliseum.” The Hurricane varsity was beaten 44-28 as Herman Cartwright led Wilmington with 15 points and Art Haines was next with 4.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_IMG_6805.jpg Clinton County Historical Society