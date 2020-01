SSCC announces fall ‘19 honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2019.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students with at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Clinton County honorees include:

President’s List

Blanchester: Jenna Monhollen

Clarksville: Cole Holzheimer

Lynchburg: Derek Clinton

New Vienna: Kevin Funk, Van Frye

Wilmington: Amanda Martin, Carson Range, Chloe Miller, Emily Mendell, Emma Lewis, Kaitlyn Warren, Matthew Smith, Paige Ross, Rachel Barker, Samuel Ahrmann.

Dean’s List

Blanchester: Allison Puckett, Ashley Collins

Martinsville: Zachary Holmes

Midland: Cristy Irwin

Sabina: Jericka Boggs, Kenneth Carlson, Shelby de Roziere

Wilmington: Annie Beery, Cameron Quigley, Emilee Pham, Frank Heckel, Hannah Henson, Holly Maples, Joshua Cox, Kyler Reed, Troy Oates.

