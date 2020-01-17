GOP women invited to join group

What does it mean to be “Republican?”

A Republican is a conservative — one who values saving over spending, living within ones means, and fiscal conservatism and transparency through government organizations. Being conservative, there is a preference in having a balance between national government and state rights.

Many Republicans are business people, professionals, farmers, teachers, and social servants. They come from any walks of life. Republicans believe in doing what is morally and legally right. Many are of Christian faith and believe in treating others in a good and humane way. This also means helping in time of need without doing for others what they can do for themselves.

Republicans believe that help is best offered at the local level, rather than through government systems which, left unchecked, can foster dependence. Republicans believe in limited government, meaning that the government should not regulate or fund the individual ways in which we choose to live our lives or pursue happiness.

That is worth repeating: Republicans believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — as we each individually see fit — as long as it does not infringe on another’s life, liberty or pursuit of happiness. Further, Republicans do not believe that laws must exist in order to live out our happiness.

Many Republicans, supporting the law of this land, support defense (both self and military) and know the importance of rule by and for the people. They understand why America was formed as a united Republic, freed from the suppressing mother land, and why government accountability and transparency are so important. Republicans believe that when the government creates laws to dictate how we live our lives, then we are no longer governed by the people.

If these ideals are also important to you, then please consider this an open invitation from the Clinton County Republican Women’s Club to join them. Please contact them through our Facebook page if you have questions and want to learn more about getting involved or attending a meeting.

The next meeting, open to any Republican woman in Clinton County, is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.